USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification

210905-N-NY362-1046 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 5, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christopher Daniel, right, coaches Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Timothy Andrews during an M9 pistol qualification aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 5. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

