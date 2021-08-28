U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course

U.S. Army Spc. Herbert Bagwell, alpha team leam, Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, waits to perform an ambush during an overnight field training exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 28-29, 2021. The exercise prepares service members for the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) scheduled for mid-September. A select number of U.S. service members participate in a French-led course consisting of knot tying, mountain confidence, basic infantry skills and night operations. The FDCC serves provides an opportunity for the U.S. and French to share battle tactics and build trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

