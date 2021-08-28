U.S. Army Capt. Craig Church, team chief, Civil Affairs Southern European Task Force – Africa, marches 15 kilometers with temperatures peaking at 108 degree Fahrenheit during an overnight field training exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 28-29, 2021. The exercise prepares service members for the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) scheduled for mid-September. The course consists of knot tying, mountain confidence, basic infantry skills and night operations. The French Army invites a select number of U.S. service members to participate in the course where participants compete to earn the FDCC qualification badge upon successful completion of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.