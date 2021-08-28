Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course

    DJIBOUTI RANGE COMPLEX, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army soldier, Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, uses a night optical device that allows sight in near total darnkness while performing an ambush during an overnight field training exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 28-29, 2021. The exercise prepares service members for the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) scheduled for mid-September. The course consists of knot tying, mountain confidence, basic infantry skills and night operations. The French Army invites a select number of U.S. service members to participate in the course where participants compete to earn the FDCC qualification badge upon successful completion of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 07:53
    Photo ID: 6819468
    VIRIN: 210828-F-MM641-1156
    Resolution: 3927x2618
    Size: 412.16 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI RANGE COMPLEX, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    africa command
    soldiers
    training
    french desert commando course

