U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course

U.S. Army soldier, Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, uses a night optical device that allows sight in near total darnkness while performing an ambush during an overnight field training exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 28-29, 2021. The exercise prepares service members for the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) scheduled for mid-September. The course consists of knot tying, mountain confidence, basic infantry skills and night operations. The French Army invites a select number of U.S. service members to participate in the course where participants compete to earn the FDCC qualification badge upon successful completion of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

