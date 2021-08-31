U.S. Marines with the Joint Force Land Component Commander embark on a MV-22 Osprey to support Task Force 51 in Ft. Polk in support of Defense Support for Civil Authorities (DSCA) operations with FEMA. NAS Chambers Field, Norfolk Va. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6819345
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-SV462-003
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFOR NORTHCOM JFLCC support Task Force 51 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT