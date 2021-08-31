U.S. Marines with the Joint Force Land Component Commander embark on a MV-22 Osprey to support Task Force 51 in Ft. Polk in support of Defense Support for Civil Authorities (DSCA) operations with FEMA. NAS Chambers Field, Norfolk Va. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 19:37 Photo ID: 6819343 VIRIN: 210831-M-SV462-002 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 4.58 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFOR NORTHCOM JFLCC support Task Force 51 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.