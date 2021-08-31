Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFOR NORTHCOM JFLCC support Task Force 51 [Image 1 of 5]

    MARFOR NORTHCOM JFLCC support Task Force 51

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert White 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marines with the Joint Force Land Component Commander embark on a MV-22 Osprey to support Task Force 51 in Ft. Polk in support of Defense Support for Civil Authorities (DSCA) operations with FEMA. NAS Chambers Field, Norfolk Va. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 19:37
    This work, MARFOR NORTHCOM JFLCC support Task Force 51 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    DSCA
    IDA
    TF51
    #hurricaneresponse21

