The Coast Guard interdicted 13 Cuban migrants from an inflatable raft approximately 61 miles south of Key West, Florida Sep. 1, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ (WPC-1110) crew repatriated the migrants to Cuba, Sep. 4, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6819248
|VIRIN:
|210901-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1730x1155
|Size:
|230.37 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|42
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT