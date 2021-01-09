Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba

The Coast Guard interdicted five Cuban migrants from a 20-foot fishing vessel approximately 25 miles south of Marathon, Florida Sep. 1, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ (WPC-1110) crew repatriated the migrants to Cuba, Sep. 4, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6819249
|VIRIN:
|210901-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|240x320
|Size:
|16.42 KB
|Location:
|MARATHON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|3
