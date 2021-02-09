Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba

The Coast Guard interdicted three Cuban migrants from a green raft approximately 23 miles southeast of Marathon, Florida Sep. 2, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ (WPC-1110) crew repatriated the migrants to Cuba, Sep. 4, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6819250
|VIRIN:
|210902-G-G0107-1003
|Resolution:
|500x333
|Size:
|118.93 KB
|Location:
|MARATHON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|4
