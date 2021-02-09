Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard interdicted three Cuban migrants from a green raft approximately 23 miles southeast of Marathon, Florida Sep. 2, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ (WPC-1110) crew repatriated the migrants to Cuba, Sep. 4, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6819250
    VIRIN: 210902-G-G0107-1003
    Resolution: 500x333
    Size: 118.93 KB
    Location: MARATHON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 35 Cubans to Cuba

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    District 7
    Lake Worth Inlet
    SeaTow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT