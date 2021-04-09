Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief meets with 494th EFS Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rodney Tucker, right, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, explains to Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, how a co-pilot dons their helmet Sept. 4, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Aircrew flight equipment technicians ensure pilots are equipped with the specific gear needed to perform their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief meets with 494th EFS Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gear
    equipment
    readiness
    prepared

