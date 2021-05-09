U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, left, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, interacts with the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment team Sept. 4, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Aircrew flight equipment technicians ensure pilots are equipped with the specific gear needed to perform their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 08:21 Photo ID: 6819081 VIRIN: 210905-F-HV886-1059 Resolution: 7850x5233 Size: 25.64 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief meets with 494th EFS Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.