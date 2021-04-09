Chief meets with 494th EFS Airmen

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Henderson, right, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, explains to Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, how to equip an Advanced Concept Ejection Seat II Survival Kit Sept. 4, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Aircrew flight equipment technicians ensure pilots are equipped with the specific gear needed to perform their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

