2021 WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas, California National Guard, is announced as the 50th Winston P. Wilson Rifle and Pistol overall individual third place champion and is presented a plaque by Col. Andy Bussell, commander of the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, during an awards ceremony at the Professional Education Center on Sept. 2. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

