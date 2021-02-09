Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships

    2021 WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas, California National Guard, is announced as the 50th Winston P. Wilson Rifle and Pistol overall individual third place champion and is presented a plaque by Col. Andy Bussell, commander of the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, during an awards ceremony at the Professional Education Center on Sept. 2. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arkansas, North Dakota Guardsmen Win National Rifle and Pistol Championships

