The Pennsylvania National Guard team, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer, Chief U.S. Army Warrant Officer 4 Richard Jones, and U.S. Army and Air Force Sgts. Jason Goodling and Robert Lydic, are awarded second place overall during the 50th Winston P. Wilson Rifle and Pistol Championships award ceremony held at the Professional Education Center on Sept. 2. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 14:49 Photo ID: 6818304 VIRIN: 210902-Z-IX958-5015 Resolution: 4096x2160 Size: 2.97 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.