2021 WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships

Alabama Army guardsmen, Sgt. First Class Aaron Ford, Staff Sgt. Marshall Hodge, and Spcs. Avery Rains and Jacob Watkins, are awarded third overall during the 50th Winston P. Wilson Rifle and Pistol Championships award ceremony held at the Professional Education Center on Sept. 2. Also, they all earned the prestigious Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge for the first time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

