    2021 WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships [Image 3 of 6]

    2021 WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Alabama Army guardsmen, Sgt. First Class Aaron Ford, Staff Sgt. Marshall Hodge, and Spcs. Avery Rains and Jacob Watkins, are awarded third overall during the 50th Winston P. Wilson Rifle and Pistol Championships award ceremony held at the Professional Education Center on Sept. 2. Also, they all earned the prestigious Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge for the first time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    This work, 2021 WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas, North Dakota Guardsmen Win National Rifle and Pistol Championships

