In support of Suicide Prevention Month (SPM), Chief Petty Officer Andrew Escola and the gunner's mates here at Training Center Cape May conducted a 22-gun salute from the firing battery just after morning colors, Sept. 3, 2021.



The number 22 is a reminder of the average number of veterans the United States loses to suicide each day.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 14:50 Photo ID: 6818298 VIRIN: 210903-G-VS714-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TCCM brings awareness to suicide prevention [Image 6 of 6], by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.