    TCCM brings awareness to suicide prevention [Image 1 of 6]

    TCCM brings awareness to suicide prevention

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Seaman Christian Lower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    In support of Suicide Prevention Month, Chief Petty Officer Andrew Escola and the gunner's mates here at Training Center Cape May conducted a 22-gun salute from the firing battery just after morning colors, Sept. 3, 2021.

    The number 22 is a reminder of the average number of veterans the United States loses to suicide each day.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCM brings awareness to suicide prevention [Image 6 of 6], by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

