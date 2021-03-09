TCCM brings awareness to suicide prevention

In support of Suicide Prevention Month (SPM), Chief Petty Officer Andrew Escola and the gunner's mates here at Training Center Cape May conducted a 22-gun salute from the firing battery just after morning colors, Sept. 3, 2021.



The number 22 is a reminder of the average number of veterans the United States loses to suicide each day.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower

