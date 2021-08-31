Members of the District of Columbia team carry full sandbags to a truck to be placed in critical D.C. government facilities and infrastructure during Hurricane Ida, Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Nicole Strong)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 11:05
|Photo ID:
|6818077
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-WO535-0008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Baltimore provides sandbag filling machine in preparation of Ida [Image 8 of 8], by Nicole Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
