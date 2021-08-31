Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Baltimore provides sandbag filling machine in preparation of Ida [Image 2 of 8]

    USACE Baltimore provides sandbag filling machine in preparation of Ida

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Nicole Strong 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Leon Skinner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, emergency management specialist, observes the sandbag filling machine being filled, Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Nicole Strong)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    This work, USACE Baltimore provides sandbag filling machine in preparation of Ida, by Nicole Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

