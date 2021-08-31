USACE Baltimore provides sandbag filling machine in preparation of Ida

Leon Skinner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, emergency management specialist, monitors the flow of sand through a sandbag filling machine, Aug. 31, 2021. USACE, Baltimore District, provided a sandbag filling machine to the District of Columbia in coordination with DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency & Mayor Bowser to ensure critical D.C. government facilities and infrastructure have extra protection ahead of Hurricane IDA. (U.S. Army Photo by Nicole Strong)

