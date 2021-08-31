Leon Skinner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, emergency management specialist, monitors the flow of sand through a sandbag filling machine, Aug. 31, 2021. USACE, Baltimore District, provided a sandbag filling machine to the District of Columbia in coordination with DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency & Mayor Bowser to ensure critical D.C. government facilities and infrastructure have extra protection ahead of Hurricane IDA. (U.S. Army Photo by Nicole Strong)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 11:05
|Photo ID:
|6818065
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-WO535-0001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Baltimore provides sandbag filling machine in preparation of Ida [Image 8 of 8], by Nicole Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
