Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History [Image 3 of 3]

    Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 24, 2021) Photo of the plaque attached to anchor in front of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Air Operations building. Retiree Michael Gilroy wanted to honor the Navy Meterology and Oceanography Command's (NEMOC) 47 years of history in Rota. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 04:16
    Photo ID: 6817840
    VIRIN: 210824-N-RY670-1025
    Resolution: 3652x2609
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History
    Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History
    Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History at Rota

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Navy Meterology and Oceanography Command (NEMOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT