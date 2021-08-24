Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 24, 2021) Photo of the plaque attached to anchor in front of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Air Operations building. Retiree Michael Gilroy wanted to honor the Navy Meterology and Oceanography Command's (NEMOC) 47 years of history in Rota. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

