Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 19 2021) Michael Gilroy, right, and CMDCM Gary Rosenbaum, command master chief of Commander, Task Force 65 and Destroyer Squadron 60, pose with the plaque and anchor in front of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Air Operations building. Gilroy worked with Rosenbaum to relocate the anchor in honor of the Navy Meterology and Oceanography Command (NEMOC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

