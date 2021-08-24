Retiree Commemorates NEMOC's 47 Years of History

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 24, 2021) Anchor and plaque has been relocated to the front of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Air Operations building to honor the 47 years of Navy Meterology and Oceanography Command (NEMOC). The project was a collaboration between retiree Michael Gilroy and CMDCM Gary Rosenbaum, command master chief of Commander, Task Force 65 and Destroyer Squadron 60. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

