    Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC [Image 4 of 4]

    Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps light tactical all-terrain vehicle (MRZR) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is camouflaged during a training exercise in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. Concealing equipment provides commanders the ability to persist for longer periods of time without being detected. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

