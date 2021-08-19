A U.S. Marine Corps light tactical all-terrain vehicle (MRZR) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is camouflaged during a training exercise in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. Concealing equipment provides commanders the ability to persist for longer periods of time without being detected. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 01:04
|Photo ID:
|6817802
|VIRIN:
|210819-M-YS392-1025
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
