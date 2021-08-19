A U.S. Marine Corps light tactical all-terrain vehicle (MRZR) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is camouflaged during a training exercise in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. Concealing equipment provides commanders the ability to persist for longer periods of time without being detected. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 01:04 Photo ID: 6817802 VIRIN: 210819-M-YS392-1025 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 13.37 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.