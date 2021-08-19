Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC [Image 1 of 4]

    Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, BLT 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare a hide site in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. Hide sites such as these provide commanders the ability to have a low signature Combat Operations Center (COC) that can persist for longer periods of time without being detected. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 01:03
    Photo ID: 6817799
    VIRIN: 210819-M-YS392-1014
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 12.56 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC
    Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC
    Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC
    Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    COC
    Tactical
    Camouflage
    Indo-Pacific
    MRZR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT