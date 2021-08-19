Marines with Kilo Company BLT 3/5 camouflage a COC

A U.S. Marine with Kilo Company, BLT 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares a hide site in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. Hide sites such as these provide commanders the ability to have a low signature Combat Operations Center (COC) that can persist for longer periods of time without being detected. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

