U.S. Air Force Capt. Julie Comitalo, 18th Medical Support Squadron chief of pharmacy, checks medicine before it's delivered to a patient at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. Air Force pharmacists coordinate with primary health care providers in order to provide appropriate prescriptions to patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2018 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:46 Photo ID: 6817794 VIRIN: 210901-F-JK399-1021 Resolution: 3556x4024 Size: 5.02 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MDSS pharmacy flight keeps Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.