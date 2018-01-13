Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Wu, 18th Medical Support Squadron NCO pharmacy flight commander, hands a patient their medication at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The 18th Medical Group provides medical care to base and joint service personnel, seeing almost 500 patients daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2018
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:47
    Photo ID: 6817795
    VIRIN: 210901-F-JK399-1029
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18th MDSS pharmacy flight keeps Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Air Force
    18th MDG
    18th MDSS

