U.S. Air Force Maj. John Wu, 18th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy flight commander, checks prescriptions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The 18th MDSS trains and supports medical group unit type codes and war reserve material projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 00:46
|Photo ID:
|6817792
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-JK399-1009
|Resolution:
|3310x2648
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MDSS pharmacy flight keeps Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
