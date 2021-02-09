Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel

U.S. Navy Chaplain Michael Chaney, command chaplain, bows his head in prayer after reading Psalm 46 during a vigil at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Sept. 2, 2021. The vigil was held to honor the lives of the 13 service members that lost their lives in an enemy attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)

