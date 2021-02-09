Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel [Image 10 of 10]

    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Navy Chaplain Michael Chaney, command chaplain, bows his head in prayer after reading Psalm 46 during a vigil at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Sept. 2, 2021. The vigil was held to honor the lives of the 13 service members that lost their lives in an enemy attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:46
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
