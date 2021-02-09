Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel [Image 9 of 10]

    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Major Jacqueline Townsel lights candles of those in attendance during a vigil at the United States Marine Memorial Chapel on September 2, 2021. The vigil was held to honor the 13 service members that lost their lives while assisting non-combatant evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:47
    Photo ID: 6817775
    VIRIN: 210902-M-TI396-998
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel
    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vigil
    Quantico
    MarineCorps
    Candlelight
    AbbeyGate13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT