Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel

U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Major Jacqueline Townsel lights candles of those in attendance during a vigil at the United States Marine Memorial Chapel on September 2, 2021. The vigil was held to honor the 13 service members that lost their lives while assisting non-combatant evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)
