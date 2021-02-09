U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Major Jacqueline Townsel lights candles of those in attendance during a vigil at the United States Marine Memorial Chapel on September 2, 2021. The vigil was held to honor the 13 service members that lost their lives while assisting non-combatant evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:47 Photo ID: 6817775 VIRIN: 210902-M-TI396-998 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 1.89 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.