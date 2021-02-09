Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel

U.S. Marines salute during the playing of taps at the United States Marine Memorial Chapel on September 2, 2021. The vigil was held to honor the 13 service members that lost their lives while assisting non-combatant evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)
