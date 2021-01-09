Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Missouri (SSN 780) Deploys [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Missouri (SSN 780) Deploys

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 01, 2021) -- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 1, 2021. Missouri will perform a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
