JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 01, 2021) -- Family members wave goodbye as the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 1, 2021. Missouri will perform a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:05 Photo ID: 6817565 VIRIN: 210907-N-UD469-1058 Resolution: 6007x4005 Size: 1.56 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Missouri (SSN 780) Deploys [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.