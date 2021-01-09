JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 01, 2021) -- Family members wave goodbye as the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 1, 2021. Missouri will perform a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6817563
|VIRIN:
|210907-N-UD469-1034
|Resolution:
|5159x3439
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Missouri (SSN 780) Deploys [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT