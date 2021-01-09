Dickson, TN (September 1, 2021) - The Dickson YMCA houses the Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center for local survivors to get information and assistance recovering from recent flooding. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6817533
|VIRIN:
|210901-O-RK738-978
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|DICKSON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-Agency Recovery Center at YMCA in Dickson [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
