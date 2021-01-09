Dickson, TN (September 1, 2021) - Conference room in the YMCA houses representatives from FEMA who are supporting the state's Multi-Agency Recovery Center reaching out to survivors of local flooding. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6817541
|VIRIN:
|210901-O-RK738-278
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.21 MB
|Location:
|DICKSON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center in Dickson, TN [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
