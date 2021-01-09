Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SBA Available at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center [Image 8 of 8]

    SBA Available at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center

    DICKSON, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Dickson, TN (September 1, 2021) SBA set up in Tennessee's Multi-Agency Recovery Center to assist local survivors of the flood. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6817548
    VIRIN: 210901-O-RK738-640
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.22 MB
    Location: DICKSON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBA Available at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multi-Agency Recovery Center at YMCA in Dickson
    SBA in the Dickson YMCA at Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    FEMA at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center in Dickson, TN
    Various Agencies Offer Assistance at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    Tennessee Department of Veterans Services at Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    SBA at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    American Red Cross at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    SBA Available at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4609 FEMA Tennessee Dickson MARC recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT