Sailors bow their heads for a benediction during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington Sept. 2, 2021. During the ceremony, Capt. Rich Massie relieved Capt. Rich Rhinehart as commanding officer of Naval Base Kitsap. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia C. Hilliard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6817525 VIRIN: 210903-N-HH853-1151 Resolution: 4955x3164 Size: 2.12 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Kitsap Holds Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Emilia Hilliard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.