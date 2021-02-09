Naval Base Kitsap Holds Change of Command

Capt. Rich Massie, incoming commanding officer of Naval Base Kitsap, salutes sideboys during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington Sept. 2, 2021. During the ceremony, Capt. Rich Massey relieved Capt. Rich Rhinehart as commanding officer of Naval Base Kitsap. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia C. Hilliard)

