    Naval Base Kitsap Holds Change of Command [Image 9 of 10]

    Naval Base Kitsap Holds Change of Command

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Capt. Rich Rhinehart, outgoing commanding officer of Naval Base Kitsap, is saluted by sideboys during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington Sept. 2, 2021. During the ceremony, Capt. Rich Massie relieved Capt. Rich Rhinehart as commanding officer of Naval Base Kitsap. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia C. Hilliard)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6817527
    VIRIN: 210903-N-HH853-1171
    Resolution: 3757x3012
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Kitsap Holds Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Emilia Hilliard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Bangor
    Kitsap
    NBK

