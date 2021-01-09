FORT KNOX, Ky.- A group of V Corps Soldiers load luggage onto a plane before heading to Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 1, in preparation for the upcoming simulation corps-level battle exercise, Warfighter 22-1. Warfighter will be V Corps’ final certifying exercise to become the U.S. Army’s fourth corps and America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Javen Owens/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 16:05
|Photo ID:
|6817433
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-EW038-035
|Resolution:
|5731x3821
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighter 22-1 Take Off [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
