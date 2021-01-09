Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter 22-1 Take Off [Image 4 of 5]

    Warfighter 22-1 Take Off

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Javen Owens 

    V Corps

    FORT KNOX, Ky.- The first wave of V Corps Soldiers board a plane for Grafenwöhr, Germany, on Sept. 1, in preparation for the upcoming simulation corps-level battle exercise, Warfighter 22-1. Warfighter will be V Corps’ final certifying exercise to become the U.S. Army’s fourth corps and America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Javen Owens/released)

    VCorps
    WFX
    Warfighter 22-1

