    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2022 enthusiastically show off their rings after they received them during the annual Ring Weekend ceremony Friday in front of family and friends (right) at the Trophy Point Amphitheater. The weekend also included a run and banquet to celebrate the milestone event. The tradition of the class ring at USMA first began in 1835. Years later, Ron Turner, USMA Class of 1958, developed the idea of incorporating the gold of alumni rings into the current classʼ rings. In November 2000, the Herff Jones Company melted gold of 31 rings with that year's class through the Class Ring Memorial Program. This year, 52 graduates gifted their rings to the program for the Class of 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The ring to solidify them all: Class of 2022 cadets rejoice during Ring Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    USMA Class of 2022
    Ring Weekend

