A Class of 2022 cadet shows off her class ring after the Ring Weekend ceremony Friday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6816996
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-BA007-271
|Resolution:
|1020x680
|Size:
|638.37 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The ring to solidify them all: Class of 2022 cadets rejoice during Ring Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The ring to solidify them all: Class of 2022 cadets rejoice during Ring Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT