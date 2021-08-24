Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation [Image 3 of 3]

    167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment in Williamstown, West Virginia and 167th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to load a U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at as part of a joint training event at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. Joint trainings like these enable rapid strategic deployment of various types of equipment and cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

