167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation

Soldiers assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment in Williamstown, West Virginia and 167th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to load a U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at as part of a joint training event at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. Joint trainings like these enable rapid strategic deployment of various types of equipment and cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

