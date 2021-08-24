167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Rodney Starkey, a maintainer with B Company, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Jacoby, a 167th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secure a wooden support for the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of a joint training event at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. The wooden support ensures the ramp is stabilized while loading a U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter into the aircraft. Joint trainings like these enable rapid strategic deployment of various types of equipment and cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US