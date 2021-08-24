U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Rodney Starkey, a maintainer with B Company, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Jacoby, a 167th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secure a wooden support for the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of a joint training event at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. The wooden support ensures the ramp is stabilized while loading a U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter into the aircraft. Joint trainings like these enable rapid strategic deployment of various types of equipment and cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 13:18
|Photo ID:
|6815894
|VIRIN:
|210824-Z-RR598-1001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
