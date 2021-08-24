Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation [Image 1 of 3]

    167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Rodney Starkey, a maintainer with B Company, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Jacoby, a 167th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secure a wooden support for the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of a joint training event at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. The wooden support ensures the ramp is stabilized while loading a U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter into the aircraft. Joint trainings like these enable rapid strategic deployment of various types of equipment and cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 13:18
    Photo ID: 6815894
    VIRIN: 210824-Z-RR598-1001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167th AW
    B Co 1/224th Aviation
    WVAG

