U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Jacoby and Staff Sgt. Becky Campos, 167th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, look over a loading plan for a U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter as part of a joint training event at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. Joint trainings like these enable rapid strategic deployment of various types of equipment and cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021
Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US
This work, 167th Airlift Wing trains with B Company 1/224th Aviation, by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.