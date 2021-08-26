Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Multi-Service Unit [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Multi-Service Unit

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Candyce Curry, a clinical nurse specialist, demonstrates flushing a central line in the simulation room at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Multi-Service Unit. Clinical Nurse Specialist Recognition Week is Sept. 1 – 7. Clinical nurse specialists are advanced practice registered nurses who hold graduate nursing degrees and are experts in a particular specialty. Curry, a native of New York, New York, holds a master of science in nursing from University of San Diego and specializes in gerontology. She says, “As clinical nurse specialists, we are charged with the goal of continuous improvement in care through three focused spheres of influence: the patient, the nurse, and the organization. This goal is accomplished through clinical nurse specialist team collaboration in implementing best practices in the organization and knowledge-sharing among military treatment facilities.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Multi-Service Unit [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    clinical nurse
    specialists
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Clinical Nurse Specialist Recognition Week

