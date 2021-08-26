JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Candyce Curry, a clinical nurse specialist, demonstrates flushing a central line in the simulation room at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Multi-Service Unit. Clinical Nurse Specialist Recognition Week is Sept. 1 – 7. Clinical nurse specialists are advanced practice registered nurses who hold graduate nursing degrees and are experts in a particular specialty. Curry, a native of New York, New York, holds a master of science in nursing from University of San Diego and specializes in gerontology. She says, “As clinical nurse specialists, we are charged with the goal of continuous improvement in care through three focused spheres of influence: the patient, the nurse, and the organization. This goal is accomplished through clinical nurse specialist team collaboration in implementing best practices in the organization and knowledge-sharing among military treatment facilities.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:21 Photo ID: 6814495 VIRIN: 210826-N-QA097-200 Resolution: 3016x2392 Size: 821.5 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Multi-Service Unit [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.